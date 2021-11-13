Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 826,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $42.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

