Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 826,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $42.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
