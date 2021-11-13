Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

