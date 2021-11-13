Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

