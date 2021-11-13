Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCPUF opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

