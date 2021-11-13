Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $79.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 2,908,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,248. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

