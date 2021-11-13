Raymond James Raises Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $56.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

NYSE BFS opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.