Raymond James Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,950.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,711.35.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,886.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,904.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,710.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,586.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

