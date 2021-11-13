Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.11.

CG opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.64.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -7.35%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

