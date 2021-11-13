Raymond James Cuts MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $11.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

MarketWise stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The company had revenue of $142.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketWise will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

