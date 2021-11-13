Raymond James Analysts Give Northland Power (TSE:NPI) a C$55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.06.

NPI stock opened at C$39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$37.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

