Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Randstad has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.