Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,767. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

RLYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

