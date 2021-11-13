Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RAIN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 38,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

