Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3611 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of RAIFY opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.74. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAIFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

