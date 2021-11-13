Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Billion

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $161.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,749,238.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79594786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.26 or 0.07200650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,877.87 or 0.99986105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

