RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $11.80. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 20,462 shares traded.

RDCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 150.5% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 4.1% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in RADCOM by 75.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

