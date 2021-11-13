Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Rackspace Technology worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

RXT stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

