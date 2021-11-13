Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

