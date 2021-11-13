Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$296.88 million and a P/E ratio of 81.56. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.