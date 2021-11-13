Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

PWR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. 1,224,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,571. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

