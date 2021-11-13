Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

