Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) were down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

About Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY)

Quadient SA engages in the provision of customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions. The company engages in the research, design, manufacture, develop, sell, rent distribute and maintain machines, equipment and software for the processing and routing of mail and parcels, along with all other office machines, equipment and software and all accessories required for the installation and operation of these machines, equipment and software.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.