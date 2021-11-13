QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.01.

QGEN opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

