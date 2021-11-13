Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Issued By Wedbush

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

