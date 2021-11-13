Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Increased by Truist Securiti

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

SWIM stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

