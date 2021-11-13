Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Lifted by Desjardins

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$138.93 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

