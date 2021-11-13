Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Latham Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

