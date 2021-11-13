Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

