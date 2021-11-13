Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Boosted by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

