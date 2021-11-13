Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Cut by Piper Sandler

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 186.14%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

