Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Nordstrom stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
