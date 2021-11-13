Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

