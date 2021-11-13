Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

TAST stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

