Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 70.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

