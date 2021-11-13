Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vital Farms in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.08 million, a P/E ratio of 100.90 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $15,872,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vital Farms by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.