Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signify Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $105,568,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

