Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inari Medical, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

