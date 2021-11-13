Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 23.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 810,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 154,647 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.