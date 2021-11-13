Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,544 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $12.34 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

