Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,166,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

