Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aware were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Aware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aware Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.