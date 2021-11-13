Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.08. 16,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,261. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $158.64 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

