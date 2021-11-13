Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,010,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

