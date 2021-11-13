Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $69.11 Average PT from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,038. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

