Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $69.11 Average PT from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,038. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.
In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
