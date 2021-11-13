Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 35,734 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,734 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Energizer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

