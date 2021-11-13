Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,341 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.