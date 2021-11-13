Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 88,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TA opened at $59.34 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

