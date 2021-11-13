Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $80,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

