Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

WRLD opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $261.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,855. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

