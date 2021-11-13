Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BrightView were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

