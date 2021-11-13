Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 420 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 134,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

