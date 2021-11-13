Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.